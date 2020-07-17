All apartments in Chicago
3812 N Pine Grove Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

3812 N Pine Grove Ave

3812 North Pine Grove Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

3812 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $925 · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Studio Only Pay electric & Internet/Cable - Property Id: 305584

Location: 3812 North Pine Grove, #307, Chicago, IL 60613

Rent: $925
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

Rent includes heat, water, trash & cooking gas. Tenants pay electric, internet/cable. There is a $400 non refundable move in fee, no security deposit. Coin laundry is shared and onsite on the 1st floor. The building features an elevator. Excellent location near the lakefront, walking distance to Wrigleyville. Cat is ok, sorry no dogs.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3812-n-pine-grove-ave-chicago-il/305584
Property Id 305584

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5965469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

