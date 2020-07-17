Amenities

pet friendly parking elevator some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking internet access dogs allowed

Studio Only Pay electric & Internet/Cable



Location: 3812 North Pine Grove, #307, Chicago, IL 60613



Rent: $925

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats allowed

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



Rent includes heat, water, trash & cooking gas. Tenants pay electric, internet/cable. There is a $400 non refundable move in fee, no security deposit. Coin laundry is shared and onsite on the 1st floor. The building features an elevator. Excellent location near the lakefront, walking distance to Wrigleyville. Cat is ok, sorry no dogs.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3812-n-pine-grove-ave-chicago-il/305584

No Dogs Allowed



