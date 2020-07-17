3812 N Pine Grove Ave.

Amenities
Studio Only Pay electric & Internet/Cable - Property Id: 305584
Location: 3812 North Pine Grove, #307, Chicago, IL 60613
Rent: $925
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
Rent includes heat, water, trash & cooking gas. Tenants pay electric, internet/cable. There is a $400 non refundable move in fee, no security deposit. Coin laundry is shared and onsite on the 1st floor. The building features an elevator. Excellent location near the lakefront, walking distance to Wrigleyville. Cat is ok, sorry no dogs.
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
No Dogs Allowed
