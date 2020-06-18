All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:51 AM

3810 N Sheffield Ave

3810 North Sheffield Avenue · (847) 361-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3810 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio unit - avail 5/1 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
Studio unit - avail 5/1 Available 05/01/20 Wrigley / Lakeview area
at Sheffield and Grace
Modern studio unit
$1275/month
Available: May1st

- Top quality modern apartment w/ great finishes
- Large studio with bed-nook (fits queen) and separate kitchen
- Central Air conditioning/gas forced heat
- Update kitchen w/ Granite & stainless steel Kitchen
- Granite breakfast bar countertop, great for bar stools
- Modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work!
- good sized living room with separate area to put your bed
- Hardwood floors
- Easy access laundry room, coin op
- street parking or get on wait list for parking for rent

Condo quality Rehabs in Wrigleyville. Near Wrigley Field, night life, gym, shopping, El train.
Gated property with telephone intercom system

professional management company since 1966 with 24 hour emergency call center
no security deposit
free to apply
building management fee/bundled services $15 monthly fee
admin fee + first mo rent due at signing

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing -

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

Laura Toth
847-361-2911 - cell
Laura@icmproperties.com
ICM Properties, Inc.
VIEW MORE LISTINGS HERE: http://ag093919.speedhatch.com/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5654636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 N Sheffield Ave have any available units?
3810 N Sheffield Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 N Sheffield Ave have?
Some of 3810 N Sheffield Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 N Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3810 N Sheffield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 N Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 N Sheffield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3810 N Sheffield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3810 N Sheffield Ave does offer parking.
Does 3810 N Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 N Sheffield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 N Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 3810 N Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3810 N Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3810 N Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 N Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 N Sheffield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
