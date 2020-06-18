3810 N Sheffield Ave

Amenities
Studio unit - avail 5/1 Available 05/01/20 Wrigley / Lakeview area
at Sheffield and Grace
Modern studio unit
$1275/month
Available: May1st
- Top quality modern apartment w/ great finishes
- Large studio with bed-nook (fits queen) and separate kitchen
- Central Air conditioning/gas forced heat
- Update kitchen w/ Granite & stainless steel Kitchen
- Granite breakfast bar countertop, great for bar stools
- Modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work!
- good sized living room with separate area to put your bed
- Hardwood floors
- Easy access laundry room, coin op
- street parking or get on wait list for parking for rent
Condo quality Rehabs in Wrigleyville. Near Wrigley Field, night life, gym, shopping, El train.
Gated property with telephone intercom system
professional management company since 1966 with 24 hour emergency call center
no security deposit
free to apply
building management fee/bundled services $15 monthly fee
admin fee + first mo rent due at signing
No Dogs Allowed
