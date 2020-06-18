3810 N Sheffield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance dogs allowed

Studio unit - avail 5/1 Available 05/01/20 Wrigley / Lakeview area

at Sheffield and Grace

Modern studio unit

$1275/month

Available: May1st



- Top quality modern apartment w/ great finishes

- Large studio with bed-nook (fits queen) and separate kitchen

- Central Air conditioning/gas forced heat

- Update kitchen w/ Granite & stainless steel Kitchen

- Granite breakfast bar countertop, great for bar stools

- Modern bathroom w/ fresh tile work!

- good sized living room with separate area to put your bed

- Hardwood floors

- Easy access laundry room, coin op

- street parking or get on wait list for parking for rent



Condo quality Rehabs in Wrigleyville. Near Wrigley Field, night life, gym, shopping, El train.

Gated property with telephone intercom system



professional management company since 1966 with 24 hour emergency call center

no security deposit

free to apply

building management fee/bundled services $15 monthly fee

admin fee + first mo rent due at signing



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing -



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php



Laura Toth

847-361-2911 - cell

Laura@icmproperties.com

ICM Properties, Inc.

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5654636)