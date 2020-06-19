All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3755 N Sheffield Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3755 N Sheffield Ave 2

3755 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3755 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large Wrigley 3Bed 2Bath w Deck,Pkg on Sheffield - Property Id: 269217

Large Wrigleyville 3 Bedroom 2Bath w Deck and Parking on Sheffield

Rehab 3Bed 2Bath w Modern Kitchen and Bathroom, Dishwasher, Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Large Living Room with Attached Large Dining Room, Great Light, Original Woodwork, Good Closet Space, Ceiling Fans, 3 Queen Size Bedrooms, Large Deck, Parking Available!!

Cat OK, Small Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.

Tandem Parking Spots Available for $200 month (2 spots)

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
Property Id 269217

(RLNE5763803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 have any available units?
3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 have?
Some of 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 N Sheffield Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
