Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3750 North Halsted Street
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:50 PM

3750 North Halsted Street

3750 N Halsted St · No Longer Available
Location

3750 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
hot tub
~Living In Luxury~ One Bedroom in Lakeview at HALSTED FLATS
Stunning NEW state-of-the-art building in the heart of Lakeview! Unit features plank flooring throughout entry, living space and kitchen, In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, stunning floor to ceiling windows, elegant interior lighting, designer carpet in bedrooms and balcony spaces with panoramic city views (in select units). Luxury amenities including friendly concierge, 24/7 maintenance, indoor parking, bike storage, outdoor heated pool and hot tub, sundeck, private dog park and more! Studio Apartment price from $2,183 -to $3,151 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 North Halsted Street have any available units?
3750 North Halsted Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 North Halsted Street have?
Some of 3750 North Halsted Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 North Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
3750 North Halsted Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 North Halsted Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 North Halsted Street is pet friendly.
Does 3750 North Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 3750 North Halsted Street offers parking.
Does 3750 North Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 North Halsted Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 North Halsted Street have a pool?
Yes, 3750 North Halsted Street has a pool.
Does 3750 North Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 3750 North Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 North Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 North Halsted Street has units with dishwashers.
