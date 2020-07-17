All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2

3740 North Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3740 North Magnolia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath

(RLNE4963853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have any available units?
3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have?
Some of 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 offer parking?
No, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SoNu Digs
1515 N Fremont St
Chicago, IL 60642
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1326 W Diversey
1326 West Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
5854 S Michigan Ave
5854 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College