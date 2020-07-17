Rent Calculator
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2.
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 3
3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2
3740 North Magnolia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3740 North Magnolia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath
(RLNE4963853)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have any available units?
3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have?
Some of 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 offer parking?
No, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 N Magnolia Ave # 2 has units with dishwashers.
