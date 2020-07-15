3734 N. Pine Grove #100.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Located in the heart of Lakeview and walking distance from Wrigleyville, this 49-unit building is comprised of studio apartments with a range of sizes. Each unit has hardwood floors and large closets. Cooking gas and heat are included in monthly rent.



Large Dog-Friendly Studio available in Lakeview, Wrigleyville neighborhood. Separate Kitchen/eat-in area. Shared Laundry in Building. 1 Block from the Lake Front!



The building is equipped with common laundry facilities, a common mail area and on-site management. Public transportation is easily accessible, both bus stops and Red line stations are within walking distance. Local conveniences such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and public parks are within steps. Easy access to Lake Michigan walking path and local golf course.

