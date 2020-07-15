All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:07 PM

3734 N. Pine Grove #100

3734 North Pine Grove Avenue · (773) 559-9435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3734 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
What you Should Know:

Unique Features
Located in the heart of Lakeview and walking distance from Wrigleyville, this 49-unit building is comprised of studio apartments with a range of sizes. Each unit has hardwood floors and large closets. Cooking gas and heat are included in monthly rent.

Interior Highlights
Large Dog-Friendly Studio available in Lakeview, Wrigleyville neighborhood. Separate Kitchen/eat-in area. Shared Laundry in Building. 1 Block from the Lake Front!

Best Things About the Building
The building is equipped with common laundry facilities, a common mail area and on-site management. Public transportation is easily accessible, both bus stops and Red line stations are within walking distance. Local conveniences such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and public parks are within steps. Easy access to Lake Michigan walking path and local golf course.
1 Block from the Lake! Just blocks from public transportation downtown. Cat Friendly. Awesome Studio! Located in the heart of Lakeview and walking distance from Wrigleyville, this 55 unit building is a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments. Each unit has hardwood floors and large closets. Cooking gas and heat are included in monthly rent. The building is equipped with common laundry facilities, a common mail area and on-site management. Public transportation is easily accessible, both bus stops and Red line stations are within walking distance. Local conveniences such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and public parks are within steps. Easy access to Lake Michigan walking path and local golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 have any available units?
3734 N. Pine Grove #100 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 have?
Some of 3734 N. Pine Grove #100's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 currently offering any rent specials?
3734 N. Pine Grove #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 is pet friendly.
Does 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 offer parking?
No, 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 does not offer parking.
Does 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 have a pool?
No, 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 does not have a pool.
Does 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 have accessible units?
No, 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 N. Pine Grove #100 does not have units with dishwashers.

