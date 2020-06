Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rarely available in The Gap/Bronzeville!!



Come view this beautiful duplex! Just minutes away from downtown Chicago. This property is all about location and convenience. As you can see, the property is newly furnished with luxury finishes. All you have to do is move in!!! You will not find this anywhere else!



Unit features:



Freshly painted

Loft space

Upgraded bathroom

Washer/dryer in unit

Furnished in every room

Luxury touches

Contact us to schedule a showing.