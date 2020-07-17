3648 West George

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. 3648 W. George. 1F / Avondale / 2 bed/ 1 bath / $1350/month / $500 Move-in Fee / Available August 1st / Laundry in Building / Gas forced Heating and Central AC (low energy costs)/ Tenant pays for electric and heat / Garage parking available for $100/month / No Pets / Smoke-Free Building / $50 credit/background check / 1+ year lease 1st Fl - hardwood floors, appliances (stove, fridge, DW and microwave) Nearby favorites: Cermak Fresh Market, Binny's, Brew Brew, Koz Park, 10 min walk to all of Avondale and Logan Square's bars, restaurants, theater, shops and Blue Line!! Available August 1st. $50 credit/background check, $500 move in fee and 1+ year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 for more info. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal housing opportunity



Terms: One year lease