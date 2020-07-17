All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:28 AM

3648 West George

3648 West George Street · (872) 208-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3648 West George Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. 3648 W. George. 1F / Avondale / 2 bed/ 1 bath / $1350/month / $500 Move-in Fee / Available August 1st / Laundry in Building / Gas forced Heating and Central AC (low energy costs)/ Tenant pays for electric and heat / Garage parking available for $100/month / No Pets / Smoke-Free Building / $50 credit/background check / 1+ year lease 1st Fl - hardwood floors, appliances (stove, fridge, DW and microwave) Nearby favorites: Cermak Fresh Market, Binny's, Brew Brew, Koz Park, 10 min walk to all of Avondale and Logan Square's bars, restaurants, theater, shops and Blue Line!! Available August 1st. $50 credit/background check, $500 move in fee and 1+ year lease. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989 for more info. Cogent Real Estate, LLC www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net An equal housing opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 West George have any available units?
3648 West George doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3648 West George have?
Some of 3648 West George's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 West George currently offering any rent specials?
3648 West George is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 West George pet-friendly?
No, 3648 West George is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3648 West George offer parking?
Yes, 3648 West George offers parking.
Does 3648 West George have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 West George does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 West George have a pool?
No, 3648 West George does not have a pool.
Does 3648 West George have accessible units?
No, 3648 West George does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 West George have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3648 West George has units with dishwashers.
