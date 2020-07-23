Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

6 Bed/ 5 Bath gorgeous top of the line everything - Property Id: 321548



Stunning single family on tree lined street in one of the best neighborhoods in Chicago. Modern finishings, restoration hardware fixtures, sprial staircase to your 3rd floor office/rec room with extra large rooftop deck. Crossfit Home Gym set up in Garage (bikes, rowers, weights, cage, boxes, bands ect), but can be moved. Competitive level trampoline on garage deck, again can stay or move, steam shower, giant flat screens everywhere. Agate countertop, and gourmet kitchen. We are flexible with start date and terms. This is on a dream street with lots of kis, and walking distance to one of the best public schools in Chicago, Bell Elementry and Lane Tech. Synthetic Grass so 0 maintennce. Happy to declutter for your furnishings, or leave ours. Open to offers that make sense or potentially even a swap for a similar property in a warmer climate.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3642-n-bell-ave-chicago-il/321548

Property Id 321548



(RLNE5961533)