3642 n bell ave

6 Bed/ 5 Bath gorgeous top of the line everything - Property Id: 321548
Stunning single family on tree lined street in one of the best neighborhoods in Chicago. Modern finishings, restoration hardware fixtures, sprial staircase to your 3rd floor office/rec room with extra large rooftop deck. Crossfit Home Gym set up in Garage (bikes, rowers, weights, cage, boxes, bands ect), but can be moved. Competitive level trampoline on garage deck, again can stay or move, steam shower, giant flat screens everywhere. Agate countertop, and gourmet kitchen. We are flexible with start date and terms. This is on a dream street with lots of kis, and walking distance to one of the best public schools in Chicago, Bell Elementry and Lane Tech. Synthetic Grass so 0 maintennce. Happy to declutter for your furnishings, or leave ours. Open to offers that make sense or potentially even a swap for a similar property in a warmer climate.
