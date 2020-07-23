All apartments in Chicago
3642 n bell ave

3642 North Bell Avenue · (773) 630-0716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3642 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 5 baths, $9500 · Avail. now

$9,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 5600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
6 Bed/ 5 Bath gorgeous top of the line everything - Property Id: 321548

Stunning single family on tree lined street in one of the best neighborhoods in Chicago. Modern finishings, restoration hardware fixtures, sprial staircase to your 3rd floor office/rec room with extra large rooftop deck. Crossfit Home Gym set up in Garage (bikes, rowers, weights, cage, boxes, bands ect), but can be moved. Competitive level trampoline on garage deck, again can stay or move, steam shower, giant flat screens everywhere. Agate countertop, and gourmet kitchen. We are flexible with start date and terms. This is on a dream street with lots of kis, and walking distance to one of the best public schools in Chicago, Bell Elementry and Lane Tech. Synthetic Grass so 0 maintennce. Happy to declutter for your furnishings, or leave ours. Open to offers that make sense or potentially even a swap for a similar property in a warmer climate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3642-n-bell-ave-chicago-il/321548
Property Id 321548

(RLNE5961533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 n bell ave have any available units?
3642 n bell ave has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3642 n bell ave have?
Some of 3642 n bell ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 n bell ave currently offering any rent specials?
3642 n bell ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 n bell ave pet-friendly?
No, 3642 n bell ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3642 n bell ave offer parking?
Yes, 3642 n bell ave offers parking.
Does 3642 n bell ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3642 n bell ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 n bell ave have a pool?
No, 3642 n bell ave does not have a pool.
Does 3642 n bell ave have accessible units?
No, 3642 n bell ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 n bell ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3642 n bell ave has units with dishwashers.
