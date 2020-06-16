All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3634 South Hermitage Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3634 South Hermitage Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

3634 South Hermitage Avenue

3634 South Hermitage Avenue · (773) 595-2007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3634 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60609
McKinley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1st floor RBD · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central heat, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Fully furnished apartment. Very cozy and quiet two bedroom apartment located in an area called "McKinley Park". Close to public transportation, 10 min walk to the 35th/Archer Ave CTA orange line and bus station line 62. Both direct lines to down town Chicago 15 min distance, groceries stores such as Cermark Produce & Mariano's, retail stores such as Target and Dollar Tree, McKinley Park is just 4 blocks walking distance from the apartment. Close to Pilsen " Art District, Uic University, and China Town. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central heat, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 South Hermitage Avenue have any available units?
3634 South Hermitage Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3634 South Hermitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3634 South Hermitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 South Hermitage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 South Hermitage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3634 South Hermitage Avenue offer parking?
No, 3634 South Hermitage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3634 South Hermitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 South Hermitage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 South Hermitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 3634 South Hermitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3634 South Hermitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3634 South Hermitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 South Hermitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 South Hermitage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 South Hermitage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 South Hermitage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3634 South Hermitage Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5111 S. Kimbark Avenue
5111 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
1939 N Lincoln
1939 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
7916 S Drexel Ave
7916 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity