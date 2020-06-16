3634 South Hermitage Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central heat, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Fully furnished apartment. Very cozy and quiet two bedroom apartment located in an area called "McKinley Park". Close to public transportation, 10 min walk to the 35th/Archer Ave CTA orange line and bus station line 62. Both direct lines to down town Chicago 15 min distance, groceries stores such as Cermark Produce & Mariano's, retail stores such as Target and Dollar Tree, McKinley Park is just 4 blocks walking distance from the apartment. Close to Pilsen " Art District, Uic University, and China Town. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central heat, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.