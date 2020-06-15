All apartments in Chicago
3630 N Racine Ave

3630 North Racine Avenue · (773) 230-4336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3630 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1254 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Apartment with every amenity. Recently renovated owners unit. 3 Full Size Bedrooms, all 3 will support queen size beds. Gourmet kitchen. In unit laundry. Huge (oversized) deck for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Working Fireplace. Central Air, Private Storage. Private Yard.

Steps to Red / Brown lines (2.5 blocks - close enough to walk, far enough to not hear them!) . Steps to Southport & Chicago's best boutique shopping. Steps to dinning, entertainment, Wrigley, Divvy and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 N Racine Ave have any available units?
3630 N Racine Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 N Racine Ave have?
Some of 3630 N Racine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 N Racine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3630 N Racine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 N Racine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3630 N Racine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3630 N Racine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3630 N Racine Ave does offer parking.
Does 3630 N Racine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 N Racine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 N Racine Ave have a pool?
No, 3630 N Racine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3630 N Racine Ave have accessible units?
No, 3630 N Racine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 N Racine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 N Racine Ave has units with dishwashers.
