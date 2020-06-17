All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:13 AM

3550 N LAKE SHORE DR

3550 North Lake Shore Drive · (219) 221-1782
Location

3550 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 bed 1 bath +den in Lakeview avail now! Hardwood floors, SS appliances, dishwasher & more Don't miss out on this spacious 1 bed plus den in desirable Lake View available immediately! This high-rise unit has everything you're looking for--office space, hardwood floors, amenities and more. Carpeted bedroom with hardwood in living area and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, living room + dining room combo. Den is of great size and can easily fit an entire in-home office. Updated/remodeled bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR have any available units?
3550 N LAKE SHORE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR have?
Some of 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3550 N LAKE SHORE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR offer parking?
No, 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR does not offer parking.
Does 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR have a pool?
No, 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR have accessible units?
No, 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 N LAKE SHORE DR has units with dishwashers.
