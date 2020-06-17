3550 N LAKE SHORE DR

Amenities

1 bed 1 bath +den in Lakeview avail now! Hardwood floors, SS appliances, dishwasher & more Don't miss out on this spacious 1 bed plus den in desirable Lake View available immediately! This high-rise unit has everything you're looking for--office space, hardwood floors, amenities and more. Carpeted bedroom with hardwood in living area and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, living room + dining room combo. Den is of great size and can easily fit an entire in-home office. Updated/remodeled bathroom.