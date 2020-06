Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated

Must See Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lakeview! Great Wrigleyville location - close to everything! Spacious unit featuring hardwood floors, large living space, modern bath. Cats welcome. Close to Wrigley Field, the Addison Red line, nightlife, restaurants, grocery and more! Short walk to the Lake! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building