Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking e-payments range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking e-payments

Freshly Redone Small one bed that includes utilities! YES A ONE BED THAT INCLUDES ELECTRIC + GAS + WATER IN WRIGLEY --



Bedroom- Living Room, Bathroom- 2 Hallways - Small Kitchen



New Floating wood look alike floor



New White Vanity not pictured in photos



Stove Fridge Included



$50.00 Application Fee



$450 Move in One Time



This is a First Floor Unit

Heart of Wrigleyville

Steps from the ballpark and the Red Line



Unit for Rent

Pay Rent Online

24 hour janitor assigned to building

Contact for showing

No security deposit

Cat Friendly

MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT

Move Inn Fee is 1 half months rent paid 1 time non refundable