All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 350 W Belden St # 505.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
350 W Belden St # 505
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

350 W Belden St # 505

350 W Belden Ave · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

350 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Lincoln Park rental available immediately! - Property Id: 293467

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE - https://youtu.be/dUtY2oI8HZQ East Lincoln Park rental available immediately. Garage parking & many utilities included in rent. 2 bed, 2 bath with great layout & storage. Kitchen is open to the living room with a breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless appliances with dishwasher & garbage disposal. Spacious living room with hardwood floors through the entire home. The king sized master suite features a walk-in closet and master bathroom with large vanity. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet. The building features a common roof deck with stunning city skyline views, extra storage, and a bike room. In Lincoln Elementary School , & close to the lake, zoo, shops, dining, etc! Heat, AC, Internet, Water, Parking all included! No pets. 1 month security deposit. Condo building needs a $250 non-refundable move-in fee & a refundable $250 elevator deposit. $79 per applicant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293467
Property Id 293467

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 W Belden St # 505 have any available units?
350 W Belden St # 505 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 W Belden St # 505 have?
Some of 350 W Belden St # 505's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 W Belden St # 505 currently offering any rent specials?
350 W Belden St # 505 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 W Belden St # 505 pet-friendly?
No, 350 W Belden St # 505 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 350 W Belden St # 505 offer parking?
Yes, 350 W Belden St # 505 does offer parking.
Does 350 W Belden St # 505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 W Belden St # 505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 W Belden St # 505 have a pool?
No, 350 W Belden St # 505 does not have a pool.
Does 350 W Belden St # 505 have accessible units?
No, 350 W Belden St # 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 W Belden St # 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 W Belden St # 505 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 350 W Belden St # 505?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Astor House
1340 N Astor St
Chicago, IL 60610
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity