350 W Belden St # 505

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE - https://youtu.be/dUtY2oI8HZQ East Lincoln Park rental available immediately. Garage parking & many utilities included in rent. 2 bed, 2 bath with great layout & storage. Kitchen is open to the living room with a breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless appliances with dishwasher & garbage disposal. Spacious living room with hardwood floors through the entire home. The king sized master suite features a walk-in closet and master bathroom with large vanity. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet. The building features a common roof deck with stunning city skyline views, extra storage, and a bike room. In Lincoln Elementary School , & close to the lake, zoo, shops, dining, etc! Heat, AC, Internet, Water, Parking all included! No pets. 1 month security deposit. Condo building needs a $250 non-refundable move-in fee & a refundable $250 elevator deposit. $79 per applicant.

