3453 N Wolcott Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 219450



Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Roscoe Village Location!

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Heart of Roscoe Village. Features rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and granite counter-tops. Updated bath. Laundry in-unit. Central heat & a/c. 2 Blocks to Addison or Paulina Brown line stops. Short walk to restaurants, shopping, grocery, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219450

Property Id 219450



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5625394)