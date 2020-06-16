All apartments in Chicago
3453 N Wolcott Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3453 N Wolcott Ave 2

3453 North Wolcott Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

3453 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 219450

Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Roscoe Village Location!
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Heart of Roscoe Village. Features rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and granite counter-tops. Updated bath. Laundry in-unit. Central heat & a/c. 2 Blocks to Addison or Paulina Brown line stops. Short walk to restaurants, shopping, grocery, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219450
Property Id 219450

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5625394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 have any available units?
3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 have?
Some of 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 N Wolcott Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
