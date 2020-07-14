3440 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

Breathtaking harbor and lake views from every room with this full on east exposure.Handcrafted wood moldings and baseboards. Huge galley kitchen including wine fridge-butcher block counters,gas range,refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave plus great cabinet space.Storage abounds in this unit with additional cabinetry added throughout. Hall bath with frameless glass shower. Master bath features soaking tub.California closets. Double French doors between second bedroom and living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Heat,air,water,cooking gas, cable included in rent.Exercise room,storage space,bike room.Garage parking available.No pets,no smoking permitted in the building. Board approval required. In lieu of security deposit non-refundable fee of $700 to Landlord. Unit is vacant and can be shown according to Covid 19 protocols.