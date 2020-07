Amenities

Roscoe Village 2rd floor Apt. Large renovated kitchen & and bathroom. All 1 year old SS Appliances plus granite countertops, new under mount sink and hi-end faucet. Open living/dining room. Two 9X11 bedrooms + enclosed back porch with storage. Newer flooring thru-out(hardwood & ceramic tile). 1st floor coin laundry. Great back yard and deck. Easy street parking. Quiet tree-lined street. Walk to Roscoe Street Corridor , great location along Roscoe St corridor offers excellent dining & entertainment around the corner. Close to brown line. No smoking. Owner is licensed Broker. IL License 471.011236.