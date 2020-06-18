All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3418 N HALSTED ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3418 N HALSTED ST
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:01 AM

3418 N HALSTED ST

3418 North Halsted Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3418 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious Two Bedroom in Lake View!
Huge 1400 sq ft apartment in the Heart of Lakeview/Wrigleyville/Boystown 2 Bed 1 Bath, Both bedrooms large, walk in closet, Large Living Room and Separate Dining room, Exposed Brick Walls, Large bathroom with Jacuzzi, Hard Wood Floors, Eat in Kitchen, Laundry in the unit, Central Air and Heat, Private Back Deck, (1) Assigned Parking spot in rear available.....PETS WELCOME! This unit rarely comes available and won't last!! *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 N HALSTED ST have any available units?
3418 N HALSTED ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 N HALSTED ST have?
Some of 3418 N HALSTED ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 N HALSTED ST currently offering any rent specials?
3418 N HALSTED ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 N HALSTED ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 N HALSTED ST is pet friendly.
Does 3418 N HALSTED ST offer parking?
Yes, 3418 N HALSTED ST does offer parking.
Does 3418 N HALSTED ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 N HALSTED ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 N HALSTED ST have a pool?
No, 3418 N HALSTED ST does not have a pool.
Does 3418 N HALSTED ST have accessible units?
No, 3418 N HALSTED ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 N HALSTED ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 N HALSTED ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3418 N HALSTED ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence
5019 S St Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity