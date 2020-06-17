3343 W Monroe

Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bedroom + 4th room used as a Den or Office /1 Newly remodeled Bath in a Vintage Red Brick 2-Flat in The Hot

East Garfield Park area in transition. Huge unit is 2200 sft and located

on The 1st floor for those whom are not able to walk up and down stairs



. This unit was partially remodeled but

still with a little old school charm, with gleaming Hardwood floors

thru-out,New light fixtures,High Ceilings,Large Remodeled Eat-in kitchen and 1Bath.2 responsible Fireplace,

Exposed brick,. An in unit

Washer/Dryer .A huge living room with a big Bay

Windows.This unit great for entertaining guest. Apartment has Central air/heat

Enclosed back porch for additional storage and a nice backyard for

children or grilling. .The property is walking distance to The Garfield

Park Conservatory, 10 min to the United Center,15min to the

Loop(downtown)10 min The Medical District and 15min to Oak park, walking

distance to public transportation 1-3 blocks to Blue line,Green

line,Jackson Blvd,Madison Ave,Homan Ave and 20 seconds to I-290 ,School District 299

expressway.Ready Now ! All Applicants, should have proof of all sources Income , $30 fee for a criminal back ground check and rental history for Anyone 18yrs or older and Landlord verification , Please Do Not Apply if you have Eviction on record or process, Criminal activity , for showings call