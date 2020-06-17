All apartments in Chicago
3343 W Monroe
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:26 PM

3343 W Monroe

3343 West Monroe Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3343 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60624
East Garfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Remodeled 3 Bedroom + 4th room used as a Den or Office /1 Newly remodeled Bath in a Vintage Red Brick 2-Flat in The Hot
East Garfield Park area in transition. Huge unit is 2200 sft and located
on The 1st floor for those whom are not able to walk up and down stairs

. This unit was partially remodeled but
still with a little old school charm, with gleaming Hardwood floors
thru-out,New light fixtures,High Ceilings,Large Remodeled Eat-in kitchen and 1Bath.2 responsible Fireplace,
Exposed brick,. An in unit
Washer/Dryer .A huge living room with a big Bay
Windows.This unit great for entertaining guest. Apartment has Central air/heat
Enclosed back porch for additional storage and a nice backyard for
children or grilling. .The property is walking distance to The Garfield
Park Conservatory, 10 min to the United Center,15min to the
Loop(downtown)10 min The Medical District and 15min to Oak park, walking
distance to public transportation 1-3 blocks to Blue line,Green
line,Jackson Blvd,Madison Ave,Homan Ave and 20 seconds to I-290 ,School District 299
expressway.Ready Now ! All Applicants, should have proof of all sources Income , $30 fee for a criminal back ground check and rental history for Anyone 18yrs or older and Landlord verification , Please Do Not Apply if you have Eviction on record or process, Criminal activity , for showings call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 W Monroe have any available units?
3343 W Monroe has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 W Monroe have?
Some of 3343 W Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 W Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
3343 W Monroe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 W Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 3343 W Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3343 W Monroe offer parking?
No, 3343 W Monroe does not offer parking.
Does 3343 W Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3343 W Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 W Monroe have a pool?
No, 3343 W Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 3343 W Monroe have accessible units?
No, 3343 W Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 W Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 W Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
