3343 W Monroe

Amenities
Remodeled 3 Bedroom + 4th room used as a Den or Office /1 Newly remodeled Bath in a Vintage Red Brick 2-Flat in The Hot
East Garfield Park area in transition. Huge unit is 2200 sft and located
on The 1st floor for those whom are not able to walk up and down stairs
. This unit was partially remodeled but
still with a little old school charm, with gleaming Hardwood floors
thru-out,New light fixtures,High Ceilings,Large Remodeled Eat-in kitchen and 1Bath.2 responsible Fireplace,
Exposed brick,. An in unit
Washer/Dryer .A huge living room with a big Bay
Windows.This unit great for entertaining guest. Apartment has Central air/heat
Enclosed back porch for additional storage and a nice backyard for
children or grilling. .The property is walking distance to The Garfield
Park Conservatory, 10 min to the United Center,15min to the
Loop(downtown)10 min The Medical District and 15min to Oak park, walking
distance to public transportation 1-3 blocks to Blue line,Green
line,Jackson Blvd,Madison Ave,Homan Ave and 20 seconds to I-290 ,School District 299
expressway.Ready Now ! All Applicants, should have proof of all sources Income , $30 fee for a criminal back ground check and rental history for Anyone 18yrs or older and Landlord verification , Please Do Not Apply if you have Eviction on record or process, Criminal activity , for showings call