Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic 2 bed/ 1 bath in Lake View

Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in desirable Lake View! Available for an October 1st move-in with lots of shops, restaurants and access to public transportation nearby. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen - including dishwasher. One exterior parking spot INCLUDED & unit is pet friendly w/ additional pet fee. Private laundry located at the back of apartment. Call today to make an appointment.