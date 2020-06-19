All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3331 North Racine Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3331 North Racine Avenue A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

3331 North Racine Avenue A

3331 North Racine Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3331 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Covered parking space included! Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse corner unit on three levels in the heart of the Lakeview/Wriglevyille neighborhood situated in the Nettlehorst School District. Available 7/1, possibly earlier in June. The main level features espresso-stained hardwood floors throughout, living room with woodburning fireplace, built-in bookcases, a separate formal dining room area, half bath and a patio area, great for entertaining. The nicely appointed kitchen was recently updated with new stainless appliances (including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove) and features granite counters, breakfast bar and a large pantry area. A serene, lush private patio area is perfect for grilling/entertaining.

Two bedrooms upstairs have good size and share a spacious Jack and Jill-styled bath with double vanities, separate shower and jetted tub. The lower level includes a massive bedroom with its own bathroom plus a separate laundry and storage room. The property is located steps to numerous dining and entertainment options (93 out of 100 Walk Score!) plus short walk to Wrigley Field and lakefront. (6) blocks to Whole Foods; (3) blocks to the Red/Brown/Purple CTA train. No pets preferred. Non-smoking unit. Monthly rent includes cable and security system. No in-person showings until further notice. Basic video tour can be e-mailed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 North Racine Avenue A have any available units?
3331 North Racine Avenue A has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3331 North Racine Avenue A have?
Some of 3331 North Racine Avenue A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 North Racine Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
3331 North Racine Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 North Racine Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 3331 North Racine Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3331 North Racine Avenue A offer parking?
Yes, 3331 North Racine Avenue A does offer parking.
Does 3331 North Racine Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 North Racine Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 North Racine Avenue A have a pool?
No, 3331 North Racine Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 3331 North Racine Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 3331 North Racine Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 North Racine Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3331 North Racine Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3331 North Racine Avenue A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
925 West Dakin St
925 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
One East Delaware
1 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity