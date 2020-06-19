3331 North Racine Avenue A

Amenities

Covered parking space included! Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse corner unit on three levels in the heart of the Lakeview/Wriglevyille neighborhood situated in the Nettlehorst School District. Available 7/1, possibly earlier in June. The main level features espresso-stained hardwood floors throughout, living room with woodburning fireplace, built-in bookcases, a separate formal dining room area, half bath and a patio area, great for entertaining. The nicely appointed kitchen was recently updated with new stainless appliances (including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove) and features granite counters, breakfast bar and a large pantry area. A serene, lush private patio area is perfect for grilling/entertaining.



Two bedrooms upstairs have good size and share a spacious Jack and Jill-styled bath with double vanities, separate shower and jetted tub. The lower level includes a massive bedroom with its own bathroom plus a separate laundry and storage room. The property is located steps to numerous dining and entertainment options (93 out of 100 Walk Score!) plus short walk to Wrigley Field and lakefront. (6) blocks to Whole Foods; (3) blocks to the Red/Brown/Purple CTA train. No pets preferred. Non-smoking unit. Monthly rent includes cable and security system. No in-person showings until further notice. Basic video tour can be e-mailed.