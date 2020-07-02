All apartments in Chicago
3314 W. Balmoral.
3314 W. Balmoral

3314 West Balmoral Avenue · (773) 771-3844
Location

3314 West Balmoral Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
North Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
Available Now or August 1st

1st floor
Very bright/spacious apartment
New dark hardwood floors and newly painted grey walls
2 bedrooms (1 large, 1 smaller)
1 bathroom
Separated living room and dining room
Lots of closet space (4 total + 1 pantry space)
Coin operated laundry in building
Backyard for BBQ
Private storage space in building basement
Close to Northeastern College, North Park University, Northside College Prep and Swedish Covenant Hospital
Must see in person

Security deposit is 1 month rent ($1250) + ($200)
Utilities not included
Sorry no pets
Credit & background check required ($40)

To schedule viewings or questions please call
(773)771-3844

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3314 W. Balmoral have any available units?
3314 W. Balmoral has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 W. Balmoral have?
Some of 3314 W. Balmoral's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 W. Balmoral currently offering any rent specials?
3314 W. Balmoral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 W. Balmoral pet-friendly?
No, 3314 W. Balmoral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3314 W. Balmoral offer parking?
No, 3314 W. Balmoral does not offer parking.
Does 3314 W. Balmoral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 W. Balmoral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 W. Balmoral have a pool?
No, 3314 W. Balmoral does not have a pool.
Does 3314 W. Balmoral have accessible units?
No, 3314 W. Balmoral does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 W. Balmoral have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 W. Balmoral does not have units with dishwashers.

