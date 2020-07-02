3314 W. Balmoral.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Available Now or August 1st



1st floor

Very bright/spacious apartment

New dark hardwood floors and newly painted grey walls

2 bedrooms (1 large, 1 smaller)

1 bathroom

Separated living room and dining room

Lots of closet space (4 total + 1 pantry space)

Coin operated laundry in building

Backyard for BBQ

Private storage space in building basement

Close to Northeastern College, North Park University, Northside College Prep and Swedish Covenant Hospital

Must see in person



Security deposit is 1 month rent ($1250) + ($200)

Utilities not included

Sorry no pets

Credit & background check required ($40)



To schedule viewings or questions please call

(773)771-3844