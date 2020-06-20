3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN

Amenities

Bright Bronzeville Boutique Living! Beautiful and quiet and quaint one-bedroom and one bathroom garden unit in the historic Bronzeville area. This unit features brand new engineered hardwood floors, open concept kitchen, living room, and dining room with plenty granite kitchen countertops, ideal cabinet and shelving ideal for organization. In-building washer/dryer. Just steps from the lake and the 31st Street Pier. The unit is in a walkable area with neighborhood amenities. Easy access to public transportation, Lake Shore Dr, I-55, and I-90. No pets, no smoking in unit. 680+ credit score required, no exceptions.