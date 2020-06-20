All apartments in Chicago
3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:46 AM

3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN

3311 South Calumet Avenue · (773) 396-9350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3311 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Douglas

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Bright Bronzeville Boutique Living! Beautiful and quiet and quaint one-bedroom and one bathroom garden unit in the historic Bronzeville area. This unit features brand new engineered hardwood floors, open concept kitchen, living room, and dining room with plenty granite kitchen countertops, ideal cabinet and shelving ideal for organization. In-building washer/dryer. Just steps from the lake and the 31st Street Pier. The unit is in a walkable area with neighborhood amenities. Easy access to public transportation, Lake Shore Dr, I-55, and I-90. No pets, no smoking in unit. 680+ credit score required, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN have any available units?
3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN currently offering any rent specials?
3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN pet-friendly?
No, 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN offer parking?
No, 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN does not offer parking.
Does 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN have a pool?
No, 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN does not have a pool.
Does 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN have accessible units?
No, 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 South Calumet Avenue South #GARDEN does not have units with air conditioning.
