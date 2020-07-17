3256 N Lakewood Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Lakeview 3be/2ba w/granite, and laundry in unit!! - Property Id: 266135



Please call Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090



Very Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath Recent Rehab in Prime Lakeview Includes the Following:



* Hardwood Floors

* Living Room & Dining Room

* Renovated Kitchen & Bathrooms

* Central Air

* Granite and SS appliances

* Good Size Bedrooms

* Great Backyard

* Close to EL, Shopping, Nightlife, & All the Luxuries That Lakeview Offers!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266135

No Pets Allowed



