All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3256 N Lakewood Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3256 N Lakewood Ave 3

3256 North Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3256 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lakeview 3be/2ba w/granite, and laundry in unit!! - Property Id: 266135

Please call Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090

Very Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath Recent Rehab in Prime Lakeview Includes the Following:

* Hardwood Floors
* Living Room & Dining Room
* Renovated Kitchen & Bathrooms
* Central Air
* Granite and SS appliances
* Good Size Bedrooms
* Great Backyard
* Close to EL, Shopping, Nightlife, & All the Luxuries That Lakeview Offers!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266135
Property Id 266135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 have any available units?
3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 have?
Some of 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 N Lakewood Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
1732 N Halsted
1732 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
424 W. Diversey
424 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College