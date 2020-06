Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit Available Now in Humboldt Park. This new unit features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher, microwave, high ceilings, Newly built bathroom, large shared back yard with laundry hook-ups available in basement. 1 exterior parking spot and storage included. No Pets Allowed. Tenants pay for gas, electric and heat. No Security Deposit! On-time move in fee of $540. Available Now!!