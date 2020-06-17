All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3241 W Wilson Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3241 W Wilson Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3241 W Wilson Ave 2

3241 West Wilson Avenue · (312) 560-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3241 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 3 bed in Albany Park - Property Id: 280166

Visit this well maintained 3 bedrooms and 1 bath located in hot Albany Park that is available June 1! This apartment features excellent sized rooms with plenty of light, hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful den off the huge living room, a separate dining room and center AC/heat (no radiators)! The full-size bathroom has newer finishes and modern vanity. Enjoy having a private landlord and no management companies! This apartment is 1.5 blocks to the Kedzie CTA Brown Line stop, Starbucks, McDonald's, Subway, and pretty of great restaurants on Kedzie!

Move in details: Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Only a $500 non-refundable move-in fee and first month's rent is required. Landlord requires a minimum 600 credit score and gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent. Cats are okay.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280166
Property Id 280166

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5782003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 have any available units?
3241 W Wilson Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 have?
Some of 3241 W Wilson Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3241 W Wilson Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 W Wilson Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3241 W Wilson Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1837 W Patterson Ave
1837 W Patterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
420 W. Surf
420 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity