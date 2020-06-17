3241 W Wilson Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Visit this well maintained 3 bedrooms and 1 bath located in hot Albany Park that is available June 1! This apartment features excellent sized rooms with plenty of light, hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful den off the huge living room, a separate dining room and center AC/heat (no radiators)! The full-size bathroom has newer finishes and modern vanity. Enjoy having a private landlord and no management companies! This apartment is 1.5 blocks to the Kedzie CTA Brown Line stop, Starbucks, McDonald's, Subway, and pretty of great restaurants on Kedzie!



Move in details: Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Only a $500 non-refundable move-in fee and first month's rent is required. Landlord requires a minimum 600 credit score and gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent. Cats are okay.

No Dogs Allowed



