Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:32 AM

3214 West 66th Place

3214 West 66th Place · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3214 West 66th Place, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2W · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this lovely and spacious vintage 3 bedroom 1 bath is more than just really well-kept. real This beautiful 2nd floor unit is within a gorgeous 4-unit building facing South. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout the unit, and lots of windows in every room to get you as much sunlight as you want. There is an electric fireplace in the bright living room. The unit has a separate formal dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms filled with natural light, a very nice and practical gallery kitchen and an updated bathroom. Heat is included in the price, which makes it a great bargain. the apartment is all freshly painted, in clean condition, ready to move in. The location is perfect, it's near buses, a hospital, and parks with a golf course and a lagoon. Best price in Marquette Park. Credit check & background check are required by landlord, 1 month deposit, no move-in fee. Come see it today, it's move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 West 66th Place have any available units?
3214 West 66th Place has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 West 66th Place have?
Some of 3214 West 66th Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 West 66th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3214 West 66th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 West 66th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3214 West 66th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3214 West 66th Place offer parking?
No, 3214 West 66th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3214 West 66th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 West 66th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 West 66th Place have a pool?
No, 3214 West 66th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3214 West 66th Place have accessible units?
No, 3214 West 66th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 West 66th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 West 66th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
