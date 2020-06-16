3214 West 66th Place

Amenities

Come see this lovely and spacious vintage 3 bedroom 1 bath is more than just really well-kept. real This beautiful 2nd floor unit is within a gorgeous 4-unit building facing South. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout the unit, and lots of windows in every room to get you as much sunlight as you want. There is an electric fireplace in the bright living room. The unit has a separate formal dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms filled with natural light, a very nice and practical gallery kitchen and an updated bathroom. Heat is included in the price, which makes it a great bargain. the apartment is all freshly painted, in clean condition, ready to move in. The location is perfect, it's near buses, a hospital, and parks with a golf course and a lagoon. Best price in Marquette Park. Credit check & background check are required by landlord, 1 month deposit, no move-in fee. Come see it today, it's move-in ready.