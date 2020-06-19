3214 N Racine Ave 2R

Amenities
Unit 2R Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS LAKEVIEW 3 BED 2 BATH!!! - Property Id: 283262
Remarkable three bedroom, two bath rehabbed duplex in Lakeview coach house features brand new granite stainless kitchen, dishwasher, two king and one queen size bedroom, open floor plan, combination living and dining room, hardwood floors, central air, coin-op laundry in building, near both the brown and red line, pets ok, and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283262
Property Id 283262
(RLNE5789572)