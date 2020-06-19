All apartments in Chicago
3214 N Racine Ave 2R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3214 N Racine Ave 2R

3214 North Racine Avenue · (773) 603-5520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3214 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. Jul 1

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 2R Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS LAKEVIEW 3 BED 2 BATH!!! - Property Id: 283262

Remarkable three bedroom, two bath rehabbed duplex in Lakeview coach house features brand new granite stainless kitchen, dishwasher, two king and one queen size bedroom, open floor plan, combination living and dining room, hardwood floors, central air, coin-op laundry in building, near both the brown and red line, pets ok, and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283262
Property Id 283262

(RLNE5789572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 N Racine Ave 2R have any available units?
3214 N Racine Ave 2R has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 N Racine Ave 2R have?
Some of 3214 N Racine Ave 2R's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 N Racine Ave 2R currently offering any rent specials?
3214 N Racine Ave 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 N Racine Ave 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 N Racine Ave 2R is pet friendly.
Does 3214 N Racine Ave 2R offer parking?
No, 3214 N Racine Ave 2R does not offer parking.
Does 3214 N Racine Ave 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 N Racine Ave 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 N Racine Ave 2R have a pool?
No, 3214 N Racine Ave 2R does not have a pool.
Does 3214 N Racine Ave 2R have accessible units?
No, 3214 N Racine Ave 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 N Racine Ave 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 N Racine Ave 2R has units with dishwashers.
