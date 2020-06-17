All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3170 North Sheridan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3170 North Sheridan Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:03 PM

3170 North Sheridan Road

3170 North Sheridan Road · (312) 810-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3170 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 729 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
package receiving
valet service
Enjoy 1 MONTH FREE with a minimum 12 month term. Combining historic Chicago elegance with current, modern living- The Belmont by Reside is one of Lakeview East's historic landmarks. Upgraded kitchen with Granite, SS Appliances, a glass tile back-splash and undermount lighting. Kitchen opens up into the living room with generous natural sunlight from the West facing windows. Bedroom fits a king size bed easily. Forced air/heat. 24/7 doorman, concierge services. Package receiving. Fitness center. Business center. Luxurious fully furnished rooftops w/ grills. Glamorous main lobby. Pets welcome. Valet parking available. No security deposit. Laundry room in building. Utility package fee of $85/month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (including electricity). Additional floorplan options available for viewing. Pricing changes daily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 273 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 North Sheridan Road have any available units?
3170 North Sheridan Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3170 North Sheridan Road have?
Some of 3170 North Sheridan Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3170 North Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
3170 North Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 North Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3170 North Sheridan Road is pet friendly.
Does 3170 North Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 3170 North Sheridan Road does offer parking.
Does 3170 North Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3170 North Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 North Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 3170 North Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 3170 North Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 3170 North Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 North Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3170 North Sheridan Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3170 North Sheridan Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
18 East Elm
18 E Elm St
Chicago, IL 60611
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
X Chicago
710 West 14th St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity