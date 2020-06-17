3170 North Sheridan Road

Amenities

Enjoy 1 MONTH FREE with a minimum 12 month term. Combining historic Chicago elegance with current, modern living- The Belmont by Reside is one of Lakeview East's historic landmarks. Upgraded kitchen with Granite, SS Appliances, a glass tile back-splash and undermount lighting. Kitchen opens up into the living room with generous natural sunlight from the West facing windows. Bedroom fits a king size bed easily. Forced air/heat. 24/7 doorman, concierge services. Package receiving. Fitness center. Business center. Luxurious fully furnished rooftops w/ grills. Glamorous main lobby. Pets welcome. Valet parking available. No security deposit. Laundry room in building. Utility package fee of $85/month INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (including electricity). Additional floorplan options available for viewing. Pricing changes daily.