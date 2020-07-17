All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 26 2020 at 2:35 PM

3156 West Belle Plaine

3156 W Belle Plaine Ave · (312) 933-7055
Location

3156 W Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This could be your new home! Type: 1 Bedroom Hardwood floor, spacious apartments, and please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below: STD - $55 1 bedroom - $65 2 bedroom - $85 3 bedroom - $105 No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Requirements: Credit 600+ Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections) If you're interested in viewing please contact me at 312-933-7055 Alex Ilic LX Realty - M. Broker Chicago, IL Equal housing opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 West Belle Plaine have any available units?
3156 West Belle Plaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3156 West Belle Plaine currently offering any rent specials?
3156 West Belle Plaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 West Belle Plaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 3156 West Belle Plaine is pet friendly.
Does 3156 West Belle Plaine offer parking?
No, 3156 West Belle Plaine does not offer parking.
Does 3156 West Belle Plaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3156 West Belle Plaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 West Belle Plaine have a pool?
No, 3156 West Belle Plaine does not have a pool.
Does 3156 West Belle Plaine have accessible units?
No, 3156 West Belle Plaine does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 West Belle Plaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 3156 West Belle Plaine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3156 West Belle Plaine have units with air conditioning?
No, 3156 West Belle Plaine does not have units with air conditioning.
