Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3139 W. Palmer
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:04 AM

3139 W. Palmer

3139 W Palmer Blvd · (872) 208-5722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3139 W Palmer Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
internet access
Pets ok with $250 pet fee (dogs under 30 lbs). Available June 5th and only entertaining move in's no later than July 1st! $50 Credit/background check, 1 month security deposit and 1 year lease. Tenant responsible for heat and electric. Condo Association requires a refundable $100 move-in fee and a $75 New tenant set up fee. Good credit/ No evictions. Call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. No Emails Please. 3139 W. Palmer, 1st Fl - Logan Square - Stunning - 1st Fl - 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo across from Palmer Square Park!!! Brazillian Cherry wood floors, spacious living room with fireplace for those cozy nights, dining area, galley kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, 2 queen size bedrooms with closets, master bathroom with marble flooring, 2 person jacuzzi and separate shower. Central heating and air conditioning. Convenient 10 min walking distance to California or Logan Blue Line, steps to Moonlighter, ScoffLaw, Sink Swim, Best Intentions, Ground Control, Damn Fine Coffee, Dante's Pizza, Parson's, Lula's, Longman and Eagle, Whirl Away, Walgreens, Rosa's Blues Lounge and more. Enjoy a summer lunch, relax and read a book or take a jog at Palmer Square's park right across from your home. Please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. Cogent Real Estate, LLC An IL licensed Realtor www.ChicagoApartmentsOnline.net Equal Opportunity Housing

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 W. Palmer have any available units?
3139 W. Palmer has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 W. Palmer have?
Some of 3139 W. Palmer's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 W. Palmer currently offering any rent specials?
3139 W. Palmer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 W. Palmer pet-friendly?
Yes, 3139 W. Palmer is pet friendly.
Does 3139 W. Palmer offer parking?
No, 3139 W. Palmer does not offer parking.
Does 3139 W. Palmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3139 W. Palmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 W. Palmer have a pool?
Yes, 3139 W. Palmer has a pool.
Does 3139 W. Palmer have accessible units?
No, 3139 W. Palmer does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 W. Palmer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3139 W. Palmer has units with dishwashers.
