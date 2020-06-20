All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3126 North Davlin Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3126 North Davlin Court
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:56 PM

3126 North Davlin Court

3126 North Davlin Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1791204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3126 North Davlin Court, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bed 1 bath available immediately - dishwasher - enclosed porch- central heat/ac - great location!
Check out this charming 2 bed 1 bath in Logan Square! This property is tucked away on a small side street but is only a half block away from countless shops, restaurants, and conveniences. Unit features decorative fireplace, separate dining room, dishwasher, walk in pantry, central heat/ac and enclosed back porch. Street permit parking. Laundry on site. 1 month Security Deposit required.

Amenities:
Fireplace, Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 North Davlin Court have any available units?
3126 North Davlin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 North Davlin Court have?
Some of 3126 North Davlin Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 North Davlin Court currently offering any rent specials?
3126 North Davlin Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 North Davlin Court pet-friendly?
No, 3126 North Davlin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3126 North Davlin Court offer parking?
Yes, 3126 North Davlin Court does offer parking.
Does 3126 North Davlin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 North Davlin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 North Davlin Court have a pool?
No, 3126 North Davlin Court does not have a pool.
Does 3126 North Davlin Court have accessible units?
No, 3126 North Davlin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 North Davlin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 North Davlin Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3126 North Davlin Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.
5100 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity