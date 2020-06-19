All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3061 W LOGAN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3061 W LOGAN
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

3061 W LOGAN

3061 W Logan Blvd · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3061 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS APARTMENT IS CURRENTLY VACANT AND CAN BE SHOWN AT A LIVE IN PERSON SHOWING.
Apartment features include brand new kitchens featuring stainless steel GE appliance package including dishwasher and microwave, quartz counters, and new custom cabinetry. Immaculate hardwood floors flow throughout the living space and bedrooms and are accented with exposed brick walls and lofted ceilings with skylights in various rooms. Each apartment features central air, stackable laundry in-unit, and spacious bedrooms and living spaces. The property is pet friendly and has a prime location in Logan Square, located just off the square with access to CTA, dining, and shopping. Across the street from the new Target!
 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 W LOGAN have any available units?
3061 W LOGAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 W LOGAN have?
Some of 3061 W LOGAN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 W LOGAN currently offering any rent specials?
3061 W LOGAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 W LOGAN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3061 W LOGAN is pet friendly.
Does 3061 W LOGAN offer parking?
No, 3061 W LOGAN does not offer parking.
Does 3061 W LOGAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3061 W LOGAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 W LOGAN have a pool?
No, 3061 W LOGAN does not have a pool.
Does 3061 W LOGAN have accessible units?
No, 3061 W LOGAN does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 W LOGAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3061 W LOGAN has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3061 W LOGAN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
8456 S Wabash Ave
8456 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
1939 N Lincoln
1939 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity