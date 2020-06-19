3061 W LOGAN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS APARTMENT IS CURRENTLY VACANT AND CAN BE SHOWN AT A LIVE IN PERSON SHOWING.

Apartment features include brand new kitchens featuring stainless steel GE appliance package including dishwasher and microwave, quartz counters, and new custom cabinetry. Immaculate hardwood floors flow throughout the living space and bedrooms and are accented with exposed brick walls and lofted ceilings with skylights in various rooms. Each apartment features central air, stackable laundry in-unit, and spacious bedrooms and living spaces. The property is pet friendly and has a prime location in Logan Square, located just off the square with access to CTA, dining, and shopping. Across the street from the new Target!

