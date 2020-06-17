All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3059 N Leavitt St 2F

3059 North Leavitt Street · (319) 400-5207
Location

3059 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Huge 2BR - Roscoe Village- PRIVATE YARD! - Property Id: 286075

This two bedroom apartment is well located in the popular Roscoe Village neighborhood. It's just off Belmont, in between Western and Damen. Within a couple blocks, you can walk to the Starbucks, 90 Miles Cafe, and Hamlin Park. For public transit, you are super close to the Western, Belmont, and Damen buses and not far from the brown line train.
Hamlin park is great all year- there is a dog run, playground, tennis & basketball courts, pool, and baseball fields. Plus, this apartment is just down the street from the Chicago River, with a walking path and kayaking entrances.

This apartment features an updated kitchen with a dishwasher and laundry in unit! The apartment has huge windows and tons of natural light throughout. There is a full laundry room in the basement and additional storage available for tenants in the basement as well. There is a big yard, great for grilling in the summer! Plus, the apartment is very pet friendly.
-Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286075
Property Id 286075

(RLNE5801511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

