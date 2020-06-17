3059 N Leavitt St 2F

Amenities

This two bedroom apartment is well located in the popular Roscoe Village neighborhood. It's just off Belmont, in between Western and Damen. Within a couple blocks, you can walk to the Starbucks, 90 Miles Cafe, and Hamlin Park. For public transit, you are super close to the Western, Belmont, and Damen buses and not far from the brown line train.

Hamlin park is great all year- there is a dog run, playground, tennis & basketball courts, pool, and baseball fields. Plus, this apartment is just down the street from the Chicago River, with a walking path and kayaking entrances.



This apartment features an updated kitchen with a dishwasher and laundry in unit! The apartment has huge windows and tons of natural light throughout. There is a full laundry room in the basement and additional storage available for tenants in the basement as well. There is a big yard, great for grilling in the summer! Plus, the apartment is very pet friendly.

