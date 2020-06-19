2926 North Richmond Street

Amenities

Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden apartment in Logan Square/Avondale. Features brand new flooring, new kitchen w/ ss appliances, new bath with subway tile. Large bedroom with good closet space. High ceilings - Not your typical garden apartment. In-unit washer/dryer. Central a/c & heat. Rent includes all utilities (water, trash, heating, gas, and electric). Tenant just pays for internet & cable. Small pets negotiable. 1 month sec. deposit required. Great neighborhood! Close proximity to restaurants and fun on Diversey and Milwaukee, Logan Square! Easy access to expressway and Logan Blvd. Easy street parking. Available for an immediate move-in.



