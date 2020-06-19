All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2926 North Richmond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2926 North Richmond Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:39 PM

2926 North Richmond Street

2926 North Richmond Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2926 North Richmond Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden apartment in Logan Square/Avondale. Features brand new flooring, new kitchen w/ ss appliances, new bath with subway tile. Large bedroom with good closet space. High ceilings - Not your typical garden apartment. In-unit washer/dryer. Central a/c & heat. Rent includes all utilities (water, trash, heating, gas, and electric). Tenant just pays for internet & cable. Small pets negotiable. 1 month sec. deposit required. Great neighborhood! Close proximity to restaurants and fun on Diversey and Milwaukee, Logan Square! Easy access to expressway and Logan Blvd. Easy street parking. Available for an immediate move-in.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 North Richmond Street have any available units?
2926 North Richmond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 North Richmond Street have?
Some of 2926 North Richmond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 North Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
2926 North Richmond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 North Richmond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 North Richmond Street is pet friendly.
Does 2926 North Richmond Street offer parking?
No, 2926 North Richmond Street does not offer parking.
Does 2926 North Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 North Richmond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 North Richmond Street have a pool?
No, 2926 North Richmond Street does not have a pool.
Does 2926 North Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 2926 North Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 North Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 North Richmond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2926 North Richmond Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

65 East Scott Street Building
65 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street
Chicago, IL 60644
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity