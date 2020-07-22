All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2905 N Mildred Ave # 03
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2905 N Mildred Ave # 03

2905 North Mildred Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2905 North Mildred Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1995 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2BR in Heart of Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 312596

Spacious apartment in Lincoln Park! Beautiful vintage building on a quiet tree-lined. Laundry On Site! Only 2 blocks from nightlife, a coffee shop, restaurants, bars, and within walking distance 24-hour CVS and a grocery store, to multiple El trains stops. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2905-n-mildred-ave-%23-03-chicago-il/312596
Property Id 312596

(RLNE5952323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 have any available units?
2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 have?
Some of 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 currently offering any rent specials?
2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 is pet friendly.
Does 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 offer parking?
No, 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 does not offer parking.
Does 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 have a pool?
No, 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 does not have a pool.
Does 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 have accessible units?
No, 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2905 N Mildred Ave # 03?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
630-38 1/2 W Arlington
630 1/2 W Arlington Place
Chicago, IL 60614
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Pangea Kingston
7700 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity