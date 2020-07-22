2905 N Mildred Ave # 03

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2BR in Heart of Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 312596



Spacious apartment in Lincoln Park! Beautiful vintage building on a quiet tree-lined. Laundry On Site! Only 2 blocks from nightlife, a coffee shop, restaurants, bars, and within walking distance 24-hour CVS and a grocery store, to multiple El trains stops. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2905-n-mildred-ave-%23-03-chicago-il/312596

Property Id 312596



(RLNE5952323)