2840 N Albany Ave 1W

Amenities
Unit 1W Available 09/01/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath to Receive Update in Logan Square - Property Id: 309270
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located in Logan Square next to highway and CTA. This unit will receive a remodel and will be updated, starting July 10.
Features Include:
- Complete kitchen rehab! Will include new white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and new stainless steel appliances
- Separate dining room and family room
- Exposed brick
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Open floor plan
- Small deck space off the kitchen
- Large bedroom (12 x 11) with great closet space
- Heat included
- Extra storage locker available
- Laundry in basement
Apply at TurboTenant:
Property Id 309270
No Dogs Allowed
