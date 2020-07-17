2840 N Albany Ave 1W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 1W Available 09/01/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath to Receive Update in Logan Square - Property Id: 309270



1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located in Logan Square next to highway and CTA. This unit will receive a remodel and will be updated, starting July 10.



Features Include:

- Complete kitchen rehab! Will include new white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and new stainless steel appliances

- Separate dining room and family room

- Exposed brick

- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Open floor plan

- Small deck space off the kitchen

- Large bedroom (12 x 11) with great closet space

- Heat included

- Extra storage locker available

- Laundry in basement

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2840-n-albany-ave-chicago-il-unit-1w/309270

Property Id 309270



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5953588)