All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2840 N Albany Ave 1W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2840 N Albany Ave 1W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2840 N Albany Ave 1W

2840 North Albany Avenue · (630) 812-8256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2840 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1W Available 09/01/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath to Receive Update in Logan Square - Property Id: 309270

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located in Logan Square next to highway and CTA. This unit will receive a remodel and will be updated, starting July 10.

Features Include:
- Complete kitchen rehab! Will include new white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and new stainless steel appliances
- Separate dining room and family room
- Exposed brick
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Open floor plan
- Small deck space off the kitchen
- Large bedroom (12 x 11) with great closet space
- Heat included
- Extra storage locker available
- Laundry in basement
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2840-n-albany-ave-chicago-il-unit-1w/309270
Property Id 309270

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5953588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 N Albany Ave 1W have any available units?
2840 N Albany Ave 1W has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 N Albany Ave 1W have?
Some of 2840 N Albany Ave 1W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 N Albany Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
2840 N Albany Ave 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 N Albany Ave 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 N Albany Ave 1W is pet friendly.
Does 2840 N Albany Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 2840 N Albany Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 2840 N Albany Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 N Albany Ave 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 N Albany Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 2840 N Albany Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 2840 N Albany Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 2840 N Albany Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 N Albany Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 N Albany Ave 1W has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2840 N Albany Ave 1W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60645
211 E. DELAWARE
211 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1816 N Halsted
1816 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity