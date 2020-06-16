All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2835 N Southport Ave

2835 North Southport Avenue · (248) 416-2141
Location

2835 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 Bath in Lakeview - Property Id: 298722

Newly rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit on the cusp of Lincoln Park and Lakeview. Great size bedrooms and storage, perfect for a family or group of roommates. Updated kitchen sports breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet storage. Large living room and separate dining perfect for entertaining. In-unit washer/dryer make this a complete turn key rental property. Close to restaurants, shops, parks, and public transportation. Available immediately.

Rent:3995
Available:Now
Location:2834 N Southport
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298722
Property Id 298722

(RLNE5850645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 N Southport Ave have any available units?
2835 N Southport Ave has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 N Southport Ave have?
Some of 2835 N Southport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 N Southport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2835 N Southport Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 N Southport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2835 N Southport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2835 N Southport Ave offer parking?
No, 2835 N Southport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2835 N Southport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 N Southport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 N Southport Ave have a pool?
No, 2835 N Southport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2835 N Southport Ave have accessible units?
No, 2835 N Southport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 N Southport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 N Southport Ave has units with dishwashers.
