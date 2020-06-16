2835 N Southport Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 Bath in Lakeview - Property Id: 298722



Newly rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit on the cusp of Lincoln Park and Lakeview. Great size bedrooms and storage, perfect for a family or group of roommates. Updated kitchen sports breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet storage. Large living room and separate dining perfect for entertaining. In-unit washer/dryer make this a complete turn key rental property. Close to restaurants, shops, parks, and public transportation. Available immediately.



Rent:3995

Available:Now

Location:2834 N Southport

