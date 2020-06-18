All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2835 N. Sacramento

2835 North Sacramento Avenue · (773) 401-2462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2835 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
$1,299 - WOW!!! AVAILABLE NOW!!Gorgeous and Spacious 2BED!!! Logan Sq.!!! This Awesome Unit has a Beautiful Formal Living Room and Dining Room with Decorative Fireplace, Wonderful Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Plenty of Cabinet Space, Gleaming Marble Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub, 2 Very Big Bedrooms(8x18, 8x17 appx.) with Generous Walk-In-Closet Space, Central AC/Heat, Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Big Backyard for BBQ and A Huge Sunny Private PorchDeck!!! Great Location!!! Walk to Transportation, All Logan Square Restaurants, Shoppes, Bars and Nightlife!!! - AVAILABLE-NOW!!! ONLY $1,299/month!! For Showing Please Call 773-401-2462, Buckingham Property Management,Inc. ,Thank You(pets negotiable)1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 N. Sacramento have any available units?
2835 N. Sacramento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 N. Sacramento have?
Some of 2835 N. Sacramento's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 N. Sacramento currently offering any rent specials?
2835 N. Sacramento isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 N. Sacramento pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 N. Sacramento is pet friendly.
Does 2835 N. Sacramento offer parking?
No, 2835 N. Sacramento does not offer parking.
Does 2835 N. Sacramento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 N. Sacramento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 N. Sacramento have a pool?
No, 2835 N. Sacramento does not have a pool.
Does 2835 N. Sacramento have accessible units?
No, 2835 N. Sacramento does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 N. Sacramento have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 N. Sacramento does not have units with dishwashers.
