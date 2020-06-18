2835 N. Sacramento

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

$1,299 - WOW!!! AVAILABLE NOW!!Gorgeous and Spacious 2BED!!! Logan Sq.!!! This Awesome Unit has a Beautiful Formal Living Room and Dining Room with Decorative Fireplace, Wonderful Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Plenty of Cabinet Space, Gleaming Marble Bathroom with Jacuzzi Tub, 2 Very Big Bedrooms(8x18, 8x17 appx.) with Generous Walk-In-Closet Space, Central AC/Heat, Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Big Backyard for BBQ and A Huge Sunny Private PorchDeck!!! Great Location!!! Walk to Transportation, All Logan Square Restaurants, Shoppes, Bars and Nightlife!!! - AVAILABLE-NOW!!! ONLY $1,299/month!! For Showing Please Call 773-401-2462, Buckingham Property Management,Inc. ,Thank You(pets negotiable)1