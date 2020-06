Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous Logan Square walk-up has it all! The updated, spacious unit is perfect for entertaining. This unit has hardwood flooring throughout and brings in tons of natural light. Each bedroom can fit a queen size bed and each bedroom has good closet space. The kitchen and bathroom have incredible, luxury finishes. In-unit laundry, enclosed back porch, shared backyard and so much more! Reach out for a video of the property.



Contact us to schedule a showing.