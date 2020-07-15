2737 N Spaulding Ave 303

Amenities
Charming Studio Apartment - Property Id: 284567
Charming Studio Apartment Available in Heart of Logan Sq!
Studio apartment with hardwood floors, great natural light, separate kitchen, good storage. Cats welcome. Prime Logan Square location close to Blue line, grocery, restaurants, shopping and nightlife. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
No Dogs Allowed
