2737 N Spaulding Ave 303
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

2737 N Spaulding Ave 303

2737 N Spaulding Ave · (312) 610-0068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2737 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 303 · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Studio Apartment - Property Id: 284567

Charming Studio Apartment Available in Heart of Logan Sq!
Studio apartment with hardwood floors, great natural light, separate kitchen, good storage. Cats welcome. Prime Logan Square location close to Blue line, grocery, restaurants, shopping and nightlife. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284567
Property Id 284567

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5871285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 have any available units?
2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 have?
Some of 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 currently offering any rent specials?
2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 is pet friendly.
Does 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 offer parking?
No, 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 does not offer parking.
Does 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 have a pool?
No, 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 does not have a pool.
Does 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 have accessible units?
No, 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 N Spaulding Ave 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
