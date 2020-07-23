2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219

Amenities
Studio in the heart of Logan Square - Property Id: 313815
This apartment is ideally located just steps from the Logan Square blue line and center of the neighborhood. You can walk to tons of restaurants, shops, retail, and bars - all that the popular neighborhood has to offer! These apartments are spacious and have good light. They feature hardwood floors. Cats are allowed in this apartment, but sorry, no dogs. Call to schedule a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2715-n-milwaukee-ave-chicago-il-unit-219/313815
Property Id 313815
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5948099)