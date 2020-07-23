All apartments in Chicago
2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219

2715 North Milwaukee Avenue · (708) 320-1264
Location

2715 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 219 · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Studio in the heart of Logan Square - Property Id: 313815

This apartment is ideally located just steps from the Logan Square blue line and center of the neighborhood. You can walk to tons of restaurants, shops, retail, and bars - all that the popular neighborhood has to offer! These apartments are spacious and have good light. They feature hardwood floors. Cats are allowed in this apartment, but sorry, no dogs. Call to schedule a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2715-n-milwaukee-ave-chicago-il-unit-219/313815
Property Id 313815

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5948099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 have any available units?
2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 have?
Some of 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 currently offering any rent specials?
2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 is pet friendly.
Does 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 offer parking?
No, 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 does not offer parking.
Does 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 have a pool?
No, 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 does not have a pool.
Does 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 have accessible units?
No, 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 N Milwaukee Ave 219 does not have units with dishwashers.
