Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2702 W Ainslie St

2702 W Ainslie St · No Longer Available
Location

2702 W Ainslie St, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM, CENTRAL HEAT/AIR - Property Id: 291223

Location: 2702 West AINSLIE, #G, Chicago, IL 60625

Rent: $1295
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

THIS IS A MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW.
SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, STOVE, AND REFRIGERATOR.
NO DOGS ALLOWED ONLY CATS

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291223
Property Id 291223

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5822736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

