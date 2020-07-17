2702 W Ainslie St

Amenities
MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM, CENTRAL HEAT/AIR - Property Id: 291223
Location: 2702 West AINSLIE, #G, Chicago, IL 60625
Rent: $1295
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
THIS IS A MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW.
SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, STOVE, AND REFRIGERATOR.
NO DOGS ALLOWED ONLY CATS
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291223
Property Id 291223
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5822736)