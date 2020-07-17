2702 W Ainslie St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM, CENTRAL HEAT/AIR - Property Id: 291223



Location: 2702 West AINSLIE, #G, Chicago, IL 60625



Rent: $1295

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



THIS IS A MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW.

SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, STOVE, AND REFRIGERATOR.

NO DOGS ALLOWED ONLY CATS



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291223

Property Id 291223



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5822736)