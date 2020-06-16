All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2650 W Belden St 318

2650 West Belden Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

2650 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 318 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Must See 2BR/2.5BA Loft Available! - Property Id: 172943

This unique top floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft condo features hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and wood beams. Spacious open floor plan, kitchen features island with breakfast bar, dishwasher, clean carpet on upper level in bedrooms, huge bedrooms, plenty of closet space, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer & dryer, and tons of light. Prime location just off the California Blue line. Close to Revolution Brewing, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! 1 outdoor parking space included.
Property Id 172943

(RLNE5597382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 W Belden St 318 have any available units?
2650 W Belden St 318 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 W Belden St 318 have?
Some of 2650 W Belden St 318's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 W Belden St 318 currently offering any rent specials?
2650 W Belden St 318 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 W Belden St 318 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 W Belden St 318 is pet friendly.
Does 2650 W Belden St 318 offer parking?
Yes, 2650 W Belden St 318 does offer parking.
Does 2650 W Belden St 318 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 W Belden St 318 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 W Belden St 318 have a pool?
No, 2650 W Belden St 318 does not have a pool.
Does 2650 W Belden St 318 have accessible units?
No, 2650 W Belden St 318 does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 W Belden St 318 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 W Belden St 318 has units with dishwashers.
