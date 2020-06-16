2650 W Belden St 318

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Must See 2BR/2.5BA Loft Available! - Property Id: 172943



This unique top floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft condo features hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and wood beams. Spacious open floor plan, kitchen features island with breakfast bar, dishwasher, clean carpet on upper level in bedrooms, huge bedrooms, plenty of closet space, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer & dryer, and tons of light. Prime location just off the California Blue line. Close to Revolution Brewing, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! 1 outdoor parking space included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172943

Property Id 172943



(RLNE5597382)