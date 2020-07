2634 N Mildred Ave 2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE & DOGS ALLOWED! - Property Id: 318528



LOOKING FOR A GREAT LINCOLN PARK ONE BEDROOM? THIS STREET LEVEL ADORABLE UNIT IS AVAILABLE NOW. THIS APARTMENT FEATURES GAS HEAT, BUILT IN WALL AC, AND HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. PATIO SPACE RIGHT OFF THE LIVING ROOM. WATER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES FOR GAS, ELECTRIC, CABLE/INTERNET.

CATS AND DOGS ALLOWED, 2 MAX. $250 PET FEE PER CAT $350 PET FEE PER DOG.

$250 PER ADULT ADMIN FEE, NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.

$75 APPLICATION FEE PER APPLICANT.



Please contact me before applying, the unit may have a pending application.



Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2634-n-mildred-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/318528

Property Id 318528



(RLNE5947199)