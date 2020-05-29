All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2618 North Halsted Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2618 North Halsted Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2618 North Halsted Street

2618 North Halsted Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1408005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2618 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newer Construction - Three Bed, Two Bath Luxury Apartment
Available April 1! Located on Halsted, near Wrightwood in beautiful Lincoln Park. Luxurious elevator building features gourmet kitchens with white cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Radiant heated floors in master bath. Dark hardwood floors throughout, wired for sound, fireplace, private balcony with gas grill hookup, shared rooftop deck with fantastic view of the City.Within Alcott and LPHS school areas. Pet friendly. City amenities within walking distance. Enjoy all that Lincoln Park has to offer. Garage parking included. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 North Halsted Street have any available units?
2618 North Halsted Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 North Halsted Street have?
Some of 2618 North Halsted Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 North Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
2618 North Halsted Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 North Halsted Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 North Halsted Street is pet friendly.
Does 2618 North Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 2618 North Halsted Street does offer parking.
Does 2618 North Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 North Halsted Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 North Halsted Street have a pool?
No, 2618 North Halsted Street does not have a pool.
Does 2618 North Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 2618 North Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 North Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 North Halsted Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2618 North Halsted Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
5400-5406 S. Maryland Avenue
5400-5406 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity