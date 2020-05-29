2618 North Halsted Street

Amenities

Newer Construction - Three Bed, Two Bath Luxury Apartment

Available April 1! Located on Halsted, near Wrightwood in beautiful Lincoln Park. Luxurious elevator building features gourmet kitchens with white cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Radiant heated floors in master bath. Dark hardwood floors throughout, wired for sound, fireplace, private balcony with gas grill hookup, shared rooftop deck with fantastic view of the City.Within Alcott and LPHS school areas. Pet friendly. City amenities within walking distance. Enjoy all that Lincoln Park has to offer. Garage parking included. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

