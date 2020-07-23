All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2536 W Fitch Ave

2536 West Fitch Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

2536 West Fitch Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
WEST RIDGE UPDATED 1 BED W IN-UNIT W/D AND BALCONY - Property Id: 263178

Location: 2536 W Fitch ave, West Ridge, 60645
Rent: $1300
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In-unit
Parking: For rent $100/mo

- Newly renovated one bedroom apartment
- In-unit laundry
- Central air
- Hardwood floors
- Balcony
- King size bedroom
- Renovated kitchen and bathroom
- WiFi and water included in monthly rent

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2536-w-fitch-ave-chicago-il/263178
Property Id 263178

(RLNE5950159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 W Fitch Ave have any available units?
2536 W Fitch Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 W Fitch Ave have?
Some of 2536 W Fitch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 W Fitch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2536 W Fitch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 W Fitch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2536 W Fitch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2536 W Fitch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2536 W Fitch Ave offers parking.
Does 2536 W Fitch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2536 W Fitch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 W Fitch Ave have a pool?
No, 2536 W Fitch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2536 W Fitch Ave have accessible units?
No, 2536 W Fitch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 W Fitch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2536 W Fitch Ave has units with dishwashers.
