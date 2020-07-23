Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

WEST RIDGE UPDATED 1 BED W IN-UNIT W/D AND BALCONY - Property Id: 263178



Location: 2536 W Fitch ave, West Ridge, 60645

Rent: $1300

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In-unit

Parking: For rent $100/mo



- Newly renovated one bedroom apartment

- In-unit laundry

- Central air

- Hardwood floors

- Balcony

- King size bedroom

- Renovated kitchen and bathroom

- WiFi and water included in monthly rent



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2536-w-fitch-ave-chicago-il/263178

