WEST RIDGE UPDATED 1 BED W IN-UNIT W/D AND BALCONY - Property Id: 263178
Location: 2536 W Fitch ave, West Ridge, 60645
Rent: $1300
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In-unit
Parking: For rent $100/mo
- Newly renovated one bedroom apartment
- In-unit laundry
- Central air
- Hardwood floors
- Balcony
- King size bedroom
- Renovated kitchen and bathroom
- WiFi and water included in monthly rent
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2536-w-fitch-ave-chicago-il/263178
