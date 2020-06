Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully Rehabbed *Garden* 2b/2b in Logan Square (2536 Kimball) Available Now Unit Features: Garden Level New Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters Kitchen Island Spacious Living Room 2 Spacious Bedrooms Rehabbed Bathrooms w/ Large Glass Showers Central Heat and A/C Hardwood Floors Laundry in Unit Intercom System Outdoor Parking Spot Available for $125/month Neighborhood: 4 Blocks to Blue Line @ Logan Square and Bus Stop @ Fullerton Ave. Short Walk to Restaraunts, Shopping, Parks and Entertainment on Milwaukee Ave.! Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly (no restrictions) No Security Deposit Required (move in fee only!) Please call/text Roxanne for inquiries 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease