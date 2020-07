Amenities

Spacious newly remodeled 4 Bed / 2 bath apartment for rent right in CHINATOWN! New flooring throughout. Living room with a ton of natural light. Kitchen with granite countertop and a lot of kitchen cabinet. The bathroom updated with a nice finish. Few mins walk to shops, local restaurants, grocery stores, library, banks, schools, park, bus stop and CTA Red Line train stations..etc. Close to Downtown and all major highways. Credit and background check required.